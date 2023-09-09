I Am Groot Director Kirsten Lepore Recalls Making Bradley Cooper Shout for an Hour

The second season of I Am Groot is now streaming on Disney+, and the five new animated shorts follow the adventures of the cutest member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Vin Diesel returns to voice Groot in the new season, which also features the return of Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher. While this season didn't feature any cameos from the other Guardians, the first season did include the return of Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. I Am Groot director Kirsten Lepore recently spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the new season and also reflected on working with Cooper in Season One.

"Yeah, it was an amazing record session. It was incredible," Lepore recalled of Bradley Cooper's cameo. "It only took him two seconds to find it, and then there was also a lot of shouting in that episode, so I felt bad. We had to go from zero to 60 into shouting, and so he was just shouting for an hour. (Laughs.) He was such a good sport about it, but at the end, we mailed him some tea. I was like, 'I feel so bad. I feel like I killed your voice. I just made you shout for an hour, Bradley Cooper.'"

Will Any of the Guardians Stars Return to the MCU?

The first post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased a brand new team led by Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) that also features Groot, Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), and Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen). Currently, there's no word on whether or not any of them will return, but they are out there protecting the galaxy.

The movie's second post-credit scene featured Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) back on Earth with his grandfather and it ended with the tag, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return." It's hard to believe Marvel Studios would include that tag without having any plans for the character, but Pratt recently said the idea of coming back with a new cast is "daunting."

While we may be seeing those characters again, Zoe Saldaña has made it clear that she is done playing Gamora. "I don't think this is the end for the Guardians. It is the end for me, for Gamora," she told The Hollywood Reporter. The same goes for Dave Bautista (Drax), who has said many times that this will be his last outing in the franchise.

I Am Groot's second season is now streaming on Disney+.