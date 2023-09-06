I Am Groot Season 2 Has a Sneaky Eternals Easter Egg

The second season of I Am Groot is now streaming on Disney+, and the five new episodes show baby Groot embarking on silly adventures. While the whole season only takes about 20 minutes to watch, there are plenty of hidden details that will surely please fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One such easter egg is a small nod to Eternals, the 2021 film that saw a new group of heroes joining the franchise. In the fourth I Am Groot short, "Groot's Sweet Treat," Groot encounters an ice cream ship that has lots of exciting options. If you look closely, one of the treats is shaped like Arishem.

In case you need a refresher, Arishem the Judge is the Prime Celestial who oversees the creation of life throughout the cosmos. He created the Eternals to fight the Deviants on Earth, which was also created as a means to an end. You can view an image of Arishem in Eternals next to his ice cream treat in I Am Groot below:

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Was James Gunn Involved With Making I Am Groot?

James Gunn is best known for directing all three Guardians of the Galaxy movies, but most fans know his days with Marvel have come to an end now that he's running things over at DC Studios. The second season of I Am Groot was directed by Kirsten Lepore, who recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the new season and addressed Gunn's involvement. While Gunn did not play a role in creating I Am Groot's second season, the director did give his blessing.

"I think he had a lot of trust and faith in us, especially after Season 1. I took it as an approval where I was like, 'Okay, we got our groove, we're doing our thing, James gives us the thumbs up. I think we're good to go for Season 2,'" Lepore said. "His fingerprints and DNA are always in there because he created this character."

Will Eternals 2 Happen?

There have been rumors that an Eternals 2 is in the works, but no official word has come from Marvel. Since Eternals was released, we have seen a few minor references to Kumail Nanjiani's character, Kingo, in other projects. He was referenced in Ms. Marvel last year and was seen on a poster in Los Angeles in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Earlier this year, Nanjiani had a chat with Total Film (via Games Radar) and claimed he's uncertain about his Marvel future. While it can be hard to take Marvel actors at their word these days, Nanjiani did appear to be telling the outlet the truth.

"Yeah! I mean, listen, I have plans today. I don't know if they have plans," Nanjiani said when asked about Kingo's return. "I would love to come back. But I'm sort of waiting to hear when or if that's going to happen. I'm hoping I get to do more. I had a great time playing that character. It'd be a shame if he's a sort of one-and-done. But, you know, the decision's not mine to make."

I Am Groot is streaming on Disney+.