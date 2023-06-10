Disneyland Begins Testing Groot Free-Roaming Robot

Disneyland has been a staple for technological advancement with all their rides and attractions, so it wouldn't be too out of the ordinary if they brought a Marvel hero to life. Marvel and the theme park have announced that they will be bringing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Groot to life via a free-roaming robot, and it's pretty cool to see. In the video, Grootjumps on stage next to Star Lord and begins to dance. You can check out the video of Robo Groot below.

"We're a storytelling company so we want to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way possible." Joel Peavy, Executive R&D Imaginer, Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development revealed in the video of Groot. "For us, that means a walking, robotic actor… that can move, gesture, and emote in style."

"Ideally, we want guests to get excited, but this is the first time I've seen guests get visibly excited— adults, kids," Michael Serna, Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment added. "It is shocking what they get to see and they understand how unique and fun this is."

Vin Diesel on Groot's Final Words In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features some pretty huge moments for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as wrapping up the trilogy that began almost ten years ago. One of those moments just so happens to involve Groot (Vin Diesel) finally speaking English. Previously, while on the red carpet for the World Premiere of Fast X, Diesel spoke with Entertainment Tonight about that major Groot moment and reflected on what it means for the film.

"You know, just... on that front, it was very cool because it meant that the audience is now able to understand the vernacular, the language of this Flora colossus, and that's a testament to the ten years of loyalty which we've been so blessed with in this franchise with the Groot character and patience to have people wait that long for somebody saying three words. But, like everything alive, with patience and dedication."

What is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 About?

Marvel Studios describes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as follows: "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians".

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now!

What do you think about the Groot robot? Have you seen him in Guardians and the Galaxy Vol. 3? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!