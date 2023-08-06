I Am Groot Season 2 Trailer Released

Groot may have grown into his biggest form by the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that doesn't mean we're anywhere close to seeing the end of Baby Groot's adventures. The small and adorable version of Groot is the one feature in Marvel Studios' I Am Groot, a series of shorts on Disney+. The first series of I Am Groot shorts arrived around this time last year. On Sunday, Marvel Studios announced the released date for the second season of the series, revealing the first look at the new episodes in the process.

Sunday saw Marvel and Disney release a trailer for I Am Groot Season 2. The second installment of the shorts series consists of five episodes, all of which will debut on Disney+ on September 6th. You can check out the trailer below!

The trailer for I Am Groot Season 2 shows the titular Guardian spending some time on his own, exploring the small and unseen corners of the galaxy that only he would notice. In addition to playing with action figures, the trailer shows Groot checking out an ice cream ship and flying by the Watcher.

I Am Groot's Place in the MCU

Last year, Marvel Studios animated producer Brad Winderbaum opened up about what the existence of the multiverse allows the company to do with animation, and how Groot is able to carve out his own corner of the saga with I Am Groot.

"I think what's amazing about the Multiverse Saga in particular is that you can go down so many more roads," Winderbaum told Variety. "We've experimented at the studio for a long time about telling stories that take place in a linear fashion, but also going back in time, and being able to show how the MCU can blossom in the past. But what the multiverse does, it allows us to look at alternate paths and other takes on the characters, which is, of course, what happens in the comic books as different artists, different writers, different storytellers work with characters. You see them expanding and growing in unforeseen, unexpected ways. And that's something that is our guiding light as we make more animated projects."

"It's fun to see what he does when nobody's looking," he added. "Like an actual kid, that's where he gets into the most trouble – when he's right outside the realm of parental eyes. That's part of the shorts you kind of identify with, or at least I do. You watch it and I remember what it was like to be a kid, and the other side of me is, 'Oh, that's what it's like to be a parent, watching a kid and worrying they're going to be doing something terrible.'"

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of I Am Groot? Let us know in the comments!