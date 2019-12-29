One Avenger Betrays Earth for the Kree AND Skrulls in Incoming #1

The Kree-Skrull War has been a constant in the Marvel mythos for as long the House of Ideas has made comics. Time after time, the warring alien factions have been pitted against each other, with either side striving for supreme domination over the cosmos. Now that Incoming #1 has hit the shelves at comic stores around the world, the status quo on that front has changed in the biggest way possible. Major spoilers up ahead for Incoming #1! Proceed with caution if you have yet to read it yet.

In the marketing cycle leading up to Incoming, Marvel focused on the teasing of a murder that’d unite the entire Marvel universe against a common enemy. By the end of the oversized one-shot, not one, but two characters ended up kicking the bucket and if you were planning on seeing a major name fall, you’re out of luck. Marvel reached deep within its library to pull out Bel-Dann and Raksor from the closing moments of the fabled Dark Phoenix Saga, before killing both of the characters all too quickly.

The deaths of the two characters were a direct result of Hulking’s sudden rise to power over The Alliance — the new empire he formed by convincing the Kree and Skrulls to join together once and for all. Now, it’s not too clear why Bel-Dann and Raksor were both murdered, other than the fact they seemingly each played a role in brokering the peace between the factions.

Whatever the case, the peace won’t last for long. As readers saw in the one-shot’s closing scenes, Hulking and The Alliance fully intend on invading Earth and taking it over for their own empirical gain. That storyline will pick up in April when Marvel launches Empyre #1.

“Empyre is Marvel’s most Earth-shattering event of 2020,” Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski says in a trailer video for the event. “It will star [Redacted] and [Redacted] against [Redacted].”

Marvel’s Senior VP of Publishing Tom Brevoort added, “Empyre grows out of a number of key Marvel stories including [Redacted] and a bunch of others. It is the [Redacted] for so many things that have been established throughout Marvel history.”

“It’ll be witten by [Redacted] and [Redacted] with art by [Redacted], but the story will be a true [Redacted], one of the most incredible [Redacted] that Marvel has ever put to page.”

Incoming #1 is now available wherever comics are sold.