Dedicated Marvel Fan Creates Complete Infinity Stones Timeline

In the ten-plus years the Marvel Cinematic Universe has existed, we’ve seen the Infinity Stones serve as the driving force behind the plot of several Marvel Studios properties. Everything culminated earlier this year when Thanos (Josh Brolin) gathered all of the stones so that he could eliminate half of all life in the universe.

For the most part, the Infinity Stone were each introduced separately. The first Stone introduced to the MCU came hidden in the Tesseract first seen in Captain America: The First Avenger while the last Stone introduced was the Soul Stone, which didn’t see its first screen time until this year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Thankfully for those fans hoping to get a quick run-down of the Infinity Stones and their whereabouts throughout the duration of the MCU, one Marvel fan has crafted a tidy timeline that breaks everything down all the way up until “The Snap.”

The earliest date on the timeline is that Reality Stones’ placement on Svartalfheim in 2988 B.C., a fact learned in 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. As the timeline points out, the actual origins of most Infinity Stones is still unknown. We saw Celestials use the Power Stone to raze planets such as Morag in a flashback scene in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) but to date, we still don’t know how Thanos originally came into possession of the Mind Stone, or how the Soul Stone got to Vormir.

It’s a pretty thorough timeline that will provide you a quick reference should you need it. Originally posted to Reddit by /u/shadowjammy, the timeline follows the dates the movies were released rather than the timeline recently introduced in an MCU-adjacent book as fans continue to dispute it.

Though Thanos’ gauntlet was heavily damaged as a result of The Snap at the end of Infinity War, the stones are slated to reappear in next year’s yet-to-be-named Avengers 4 followup as the Avengers and Guardians work together to try and take down the Mad Titan once and for all.

What do you think of this fan-made Infinity Stone timeline? What role do you think the Infinity Stones are going to play in next year's Avengers 4?

