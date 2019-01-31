‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Says Key to Beating Thanos Was in Opening Line

Just about three months away from the world premiere of Avengers: Endgame, fans are anxious to get whatever footage they can get of the upcoming blockbuster. With the initial teaser containing two minutes of completely spoiler-free footage, it led fans to begin speculating all sorts of fan theories on what’ll end up happening come April. One controversial theory that’s started to make its rounds online says that Thanos (Josh Brolin) let it slip in the opening line of Avengers: Infinity War on how the Avengers could end up beating him.

According to the theory posted by Reddit user chihdo, it comes down to whether the heroes chose to live with or run from their destiny in the blockbuster. As the theory states, a definition of destiny would mean “fixed towards any direction, to remain fixed, to accept stagnation.”

In short, the theory says that those who didn’t run from their destiny in Infinity War will end up being the ones to defeat Thanos — so long as to live up to expectations and don’t end up fleeing. As the theorist explains, those who survived Thanos’ Snap — The Decimation — either fulfilled their respective destinies or are in the process of doing so.

Those dusted away either dreaded or ran from their destiny while those killed — like Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) — flat-out cheated their destiny.

Admittedly, the theorist seemingly came up character destinies that ended up aiding their theory rather strongly. In example, the theory says that Star-Lord’s destiny has to become a Celestial and he messed that up by killing his father when it hasn’t been expressly stated that’s been Quill’s purpose in the universe. And, quite frankly, it’s awfully hard to prove what a character’s destiny would be unless it’s expressly stated somewhere in the movie.

If you were to go by this theory, Thanos would have a difficult time getting rid of those still moving forward towards their destiny. Regardless, it fails to take into account the introduction of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), who’s speculated to have a large role in defeating the Mad Titan.

Do you think this theorist is on to something or is it bogus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me (@AdamBarnhardt) up on Twitter to chat about all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26th. Other Marvel Studios releases this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.