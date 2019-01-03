Netflix Updates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Description To Remove Sociopath Label For Thanos After Backlash From Marvel Fans

It was a Christmas miracle! After much anticipation, Netflix uploaded Avengers: Infinity War early Christmas morning. Starting off with shakier roll-out for the streaming giant, the movie apparently wasn’t made available to everyone in the United States immediately, causing a bit of a stir.

Being the good sports they are, Netflix offered a pretty humorous response to the situation.

Once everybody started getting situated, some fans took issue with the fact Netflix labeled Thanos (Josh Brolin) an “intergalactic sociopath.” Now, the platform has changed the Avengers: Infinity War description to remove the sociopath.

As of this writing, Netflix’s description for Infinity War now reads as follows:

“Invader. Annihilator. So-called savior. As Thanos moves ever closer to omnipotence, the fate of the unvierse rests with the Avengers.”

The previous description for Infinity War said that superheroes were to “amass to stop intergalactic sociopath Thanos from acquiring a full set of Infinity Stones and wiping out half of all life in the universe.”

Joe and Anthony Russo — the masterminds behind Infinity War and other MCU hits like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Civil War — had previously called Thanos “noble.”

“He’s like a holy warrior,” Anthony told Uproxx. “Once he puts his armor down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise.”

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Anthony said about Thanos’ goals in a separate interview. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life.”

“And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

Is Thanos an intergalactic sociopath or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video and Netflix. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers: Endgame on April 26, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.