Inhumans Star Iwan Rheon Wants to Return to Marvel

At one point in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there was limitless potential for the Inhumans, though what was originally conceived to be a movie was reimagined as Marvel’s Inhumans TV series, which was met with disappointment from both audiences and critics alike. Even with the underwhelming response to the project, Maximus actor Iwan Rheon would love to continue his journey with the character, though he’d also be happy to take on another role if it meant a return to the MCU in any capacity. Rheon can currently be seen in Barbarians, which is in theaters and On Demand now.

“I’ll take anything really. I’d love to have another crack at — I’d love to do Maximus again,” Rheon shared with ComicBook.com when discussing how he’d like to return to the MCU. “I think he’s a really interesting character. And also I feel a bit sorry for him, because he is just stuck on the Moon still, but yeah, I’d love to do any of that stuff. Anything. I’m not fussy, give me anything.”

While the mid-2010s served as the heyday of the MCU, as the years progressed, Marvel Studios’ adventures on the small screen saw some stumbles. Marvel’s Agent Carter only earned two seasons on ABC before being cancelled, while the planned Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD spinoff Marvel’s Most Wanted wasn’t picked up by the network. With Marvel Studios not having the rights to the X-Men franchise, plans for the Inhumans characters were rumored to plot a similar course to stories that could have been accomplished with the well-known mutants. Despite the series premiering in IMAX theaters before making an official ABC debut, the series failed to impress fans or critics, with ABC opting not to renew the series after its eight-episode season.

Many fans are still hoping to see the Inhumans return, either with new performers or with the stars of the ABC series.

Set over the course of twenty-four hours, Barbarians sees couple Adam (Iwan Rheon) and Eva (Catalina Sandino Moreno) wake up in their supposed dream house on Adam’s birthday. Lucas (Tom Cullen), property developer and friend of the couple, arrives for dinner with his actress girlfriend Chloe (Inès Spiridonov), to celebrate Adam’s birthday and the couple’s buying of the house. But secrets unravel over dinner, and when the doorbell rings the evening takes a nightmarish turn. As manners give way to madness, an “idyllic” evening of celebration descends into a dark night of terror; and the group’s civilized dinner party turns out to be anything but.

