‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Synopsis Revealed

San Diego Comic-Con is well underway and with it came a Ballroom 20 panel featuring the cast of Iron Fist. Joined by Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb, Iron Fist showrunner Raven Metzner, and fight choreographer Clayton Barber were joined by Finn Jones, Jessica Henwick, and Simone Missick to promote the upcoming season of Danny Rand and company

With it came an official synopsis for the season, as released by Netflix. The full synopsis is as follows.

Iron Fist Season 2 features ​Danny Rand (Finn Jones)​ ​as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

Season 2 furthers the transformation of Danny​, a character with a fish out of water coming of age story making his way in a harsh new world, battling to work out who he is. This season, Dann​y​ has promised that with Matt Murdock gone, he will step up and protect his city. ​But a sinister plot twist threatens his very identity ​and he must conquers his villains to protect the town and people he holds close to his heart.

​Marvel’s Iron Fist Season 2 stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand), Jessica Henwick (Colleen Wing), Sacha Dhawan (Davos), Tom Pelphrey (Ward Meachum), Jessica Stroup (Joy Meachum), Simone Missick (Misty Knight) and introduces Alice Eve (Mary Walker).

In addition to the synopsis, we also learned the season two will hit Netflix on Friday, September 7, 2018. A trailer for season two also dropped and can be seen above.

Iron Fist is slated for release on September 7, 2018 while we still await word on when the third season of Daredevil and second season of The Punisher will premiere as both shows have wrapped production on their respective seasons. A third season of Jessica Jones is now in production.