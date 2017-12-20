Robert Downey Jr’s Twitter Bio Is An ‘Iron Man 3’ Easter Egg

Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr. had a little fun putting his Twitter profile together, tossing an Iron Man 3 Easter egg into his bio.

The bio reads, “You know who I am.” In Iron Man 3‘s New Year’s party scene early in the film, Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark is seen wearing a name tag sticker readying, “My Name Is: You Know Who I Am.” Of course, the banner image sprawled across the top of Downey Jr.’s profile is a photo of Iron Man, truly topping it all off.

The reference was spotted by Reddit user Randiana.

The actor also known for roles in Sherlock Holmes, Due Date, The Soloist, The Judge, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and Chaplin has portrayed the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man since the hero’s self-titled film in 2008. By the time Avengers: Infinity War rolls around, he will have played the Marvel Comics character eight times. The Infinity War sequel is set to be the actor’s tenth appearance as Tony Stark.

Titles on the horizon for the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and an untitled Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters.