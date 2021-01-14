Jack Kirby's Son Neal Denounces Capitol Rioters Wearing Captain America Symbols

✖

Last week saw disturbing events unfold in the United States Capitol building, as a violent mob took siege of building during the joint session of congress which was intended to certify the election results of President-Elect Joe Biden as the next President of the United States. Thanks to brave photo-journalists, and the social media posts of the participants, countless images and videos of those that stormed the building have been circulating online. Included among these photos has been revelations that many of them were dressed up in shirts or wearing patches that invoked characters from Marvel Comics. Not only was The Punisher represented, prompting writer Garth Ennis to call those wearing his skull "halfwits," but some wore symbols of Captain America.

The people wearing the symbols and art of that character did not go unnoticed though with the children of the co-creator of the character releasing a scathing statement about it. Neal Kirby, Jack Kirby's son, published a "statement to insurrectionists" which was published online this evening by CNN anchor Jake Tapper. Neal's full statement calls out the persons wearing Captain Americasymbols and even using a recreation of his shield while

Kirby's statement in full reads: "My father, Jack Kirby, along with his partner Joe Simon, created Captain America in 1941. Perhaps the most iconic symbol of patriotism since the 'Spirit of 1776,' Captain America has stood as a symbol and protector of our democracy and the rule of law for the past 79 years. he was created by two Jewish guys from New York who hated Nazis and hated bullies. Captain America stoo up for the underdog, and a, as the story as written, even before he gained his strenght and process from Army Scientists, always stood for what was righteous, and never backed down."

"At 72, I have a fairly visit personal memory of every political and cultural upheaval since Castro's revolution in the mid - 1950's. Add to that my father's stories, and I could probably paint a picture of the battlefields of northern France surrounding the city of Metz in WWII as well. However, the events that transpired at our nations' Capitol on Jan. 6, an insurrection inspired and fomented by our own president, will be the event that haunts me forever."

"While watching one of the horrific videos of the storming of the capitol, I thoguht I noticed someone in a Trump/Capt. America t-shirt! I was appalled and mortified. I believe I even caught a quick glance of someone with a Captain America shield. A quick Google search turned up Trump as Captain America on T-shirts, posters, even a flag! These images are disgusting and disgraceful. Captain America is the absolute antithesis of Donald Trump. Where Captain America is selfless, Trump is self-serving. Where Captain America fights for our country and democracy, Trump fights for personal power and autocracy. Where Captain America stands with the common man, Trump stands with the powerful and priveleged. Where Captain America is courageous, Trump is a coward. Captain America and Trump couldn't be more different."

"My father, Jack Kirby, and Joe Simon, the creators of Captain America and WWII veterans, would be absolutely sickened by these images. These images are an insult to both their memories. If Donald Trump had the qualities and character of Captain America, the White House would be a shining symbol of truth and integrity, not a festering cesspool of lies and hypocrisy. Several of our presidents held the same values as Captain America. Donald Trump is not one of them."

No comment has been released by Marvel about the use of their characters and trademarks by the rioters.