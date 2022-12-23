James Gunn Debunks Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Rumored Working Title

✖

James Gunn's first DC film, The Suicide Squad, is being released next month and will be followed by the release of the Peacemaker series in January. However, the director still has plans to return to Marvel to follow up his past films, Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Not only is Gunn helming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he's also working on a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. This week, it was rumored that the working title for the special was "Buzzcut," but Gunn has since debunked those rumors.

"There are articles going around stating that the working title of The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special is 'Buzzcut'. This is NOT the working title," @JamesGunnNews tweeted. "True. It is not," Gunn confirmed. You can check out his tweet below:

Earlier this year, Gunn took to social media to confirm the script for the special is officially complete. The director has made it clear in the past that he's a fan of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. "In full disclosure, I loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid," Gunn noted to a fan.

Gunn's post about finishing the script got a hilarious reaction from Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill. "I have a very bad feeling about this," Hamill joked. This caused Gunn to clarify once again that he has love for the Star Wars special. "For the record, I unironically liked the Star Wars Holiday Special when it first aired when I was a kid. Especially the Boba Fett stuff. Sure, I was confused, but it was all the Star Wars I was gonna get that year & I ate it up," Gunn wrote.

Towards the end of last year, Gunn also confirmed that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. "Yes, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is real," Gunn tweeted. "It's something that Marvel Studios and I have been cooking up for years. The story is as crazy and fun as can be, and it's live-action and in the MCU. OH MAN, I WISH I COULD TELL YOU MORE!"

While the Star Wars Holiday Special is still unavailable to stream on Disney+, some long-forgotten entries into the Star Wars franchise were recently added to the streaming service. In addition to the made-for-TV movies Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, the Star Wars Holiday Special's animated segment, "The Story of the Faithful Wookiee," is also available to watch on the streaming service.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to drop on Disney+ in December 2022.