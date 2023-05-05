James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Might Be His "Favorite Movie"

When it comes to behind-the-scenes content and fun stories about the filmmaking process, James Gunn is one of the best directors to follow on social media. He is always sharing cool stuff from his times working with Marvel and DC, and lately, it's been all about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This week, the director shared some photos from the cast's farewell dinner, and he answered some fan questions in the comments. He even revealed that the movie might end up being his "favorite."

"Was this your favorite story to shoot? Or perhaps The Holiday Special?" a fan asked about Vol. 3. "The Holiday Special was pure joy," Gunn replied. "Vol 3 was very difficult for a billion reasons, beginning with its size and complexity. It might be my favorite movie but it probably wasn't my favorite shooting experience, other than the love I have for the whole team." You can check out the post below:

The Holiday Special was a pure joy. Vol 3 was very difficult for a billion reasons, beginning with its size and complexity. It might be my favorite movie but it probably wasn’t my favorite shooting experience, other than the love I have for the whole team. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 29, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

As for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Gunn recently told RadioTimes.com that the special is "the greatest thing" he's ever made. Recently, Gillan had a chat with ScreenRant, and they asked the star if she agreed that the Holiday Special is Gunn's best work. While Gillan admitted she hasn't seen the special yet, she does think it will be "extremely funny."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for a Holiday 2022 release window, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023.