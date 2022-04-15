Karen Gillan Teases “Extremely Funny” Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently in production with James Gunn, but before the movie is released next year, fans will be treated to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. A lot of excitement has been teased for the Disney+ special, including some new characters. “The Holiday Special is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Gunn recently revealed to RadioTimes.com. “It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.” Recently, Karen Gillan (Nebula) had a chat with ScreenRant, and they asked the star if she agreed that the Holiday Special is Gunn’s best work.

“I mean, it could be! I haven’t seen it yet. I don’t know, but it’s totally possible that it is. I think it’s gonna be extremely funny,” Gillan shared. Comic Book Resources shared the interview on Twitter with the caption, “Karen Gillan thinks the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special might be some of James Gunn’s best work yet.” This caught Gunn’s attention, and he echoed his previous statement.

“Agreed. I look forward so much to every weekend to seeing new cuts come in from our editor Greg ‘One G’ D’Auria. This weekend has been another true pleasure,” Gunn wrote before confirming the special will be coming to Disney+ this holiday season. You can check out the post below:

As for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, there’s already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. After the latest confirmation that this is the end, fans took to social media to express their fears about who might not survive the movie, and they’re not the only ones to show a little sadness online. Gillan also took to Twitter to react to Gunn’s latest statement, sharing a slew of sad emojis.

Last year, Gillan shared that the third installment of the that when she read the script along with Pom Klementieff (Mantis), they were both in “floods of tears.” She added, “You’re learning more about existing characters and on a deeper level … I’m really excited at exploring Nebula, post-Thanos.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is slated for a Holiday 2022 release window. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is due to hit theaters on May 5, 2023.

