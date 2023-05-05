Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn Shares New Photos From Cast's Farewell Dinner

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to hit theaters next year, and a first look at the highly-anticipated threequel was recently shown at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie wrapped filming in May and director James Gunn previously confirmed that this will be the last film to feature the original Guardians crew. Naturally, there are a lot of emotions surrounding the team's last outing, so fans have been excited to see Gunn share behind-the-scenes content and post images of the cast hanging out together. Today, the director took to Twitter to share some images from the cast's farewell dinner.

"Polaroids #GotgVol3 farewell dinner," Gunn wrote. "Psychic FAQ: Where is Dave? He came at the end of dinner after this photo was taken – you can see him in my pinned tweet. Where are Bradley and/or Vin? They don't work on set so wouldn't be at a wrap dinner at the end of filming." You can check out the photos below:

Psychic FAQ: Where is Dave? He came at the end of dinner after this photo was taken – you can see him in my pinned tweet. Where are Bradley and/or Vin? They don’t work on set so wouldn’t be at a wrap dinner at the end of filming. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 29, 2022

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the return of Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax). Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket), and Vin Diesel (Groot). New additions to the cast also include Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary as well as The Suicide Squad's Daniela Melchior, Superstore alum Nico Santos, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog.

There's already been a lot of speculation about the threequel, and Gunn has previously hinted that there will be some major deaths in the movie, and many have guessed that Rocket will be the one to die. In the past, Gunn has actually gotten death threats over Twitter because people are so worried he might kill off Rocket.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Vol. 3's portion of Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is set to be released on May 23, 2023. But first, you can catch the characters in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special later this year.