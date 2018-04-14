James Gunn Sends Well-Wishes to Stan Lee Amid Elder Care Controversy

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn, who famously filmed several consecutive Stan Lee movie cameos during the production of his last film, has extended well-wishes to the aging comic book legend on social media amid a stream of controversies surrounding Lee’s care.

The day after Stan Lee appeared in a video that threatened legal action against members of the media covering allegations that he has been physically and emotionally abused by family members and business partners, the New York Times today ran a story seemingly intended to alleviate public concern over Lee’s welfare.

“My heart is with Stan Lee right now,” Gunn posted to Instagram. “I hope he’s okay. I’ve heard a lot of disturbing reports lately about his care and hope he can live these late golden years with the dignity and respect he deserves, surrounded by love. I’m always here for Stan in any way he needs me. Just let me know.”

Lee’s age and deteriorating health have been a cause for concern for fans ever since 2012, when Lee underwent surgery to install a pacemaker. Periodically since then, Lee has had the kind of health scares routine for people over 90 — even those in good health — but given his position as a cultural icon and media darling, each new scare is headline news for days.

The death of his wife of 70 years in 2017 has touched off what appears to be a series of conflicts among those in Lee’s inner circle to determine who will help chart the rest of his life, who benefits from his generosity and the commercial potential of his name, and so on. Police were called to Lee’s home in February, reportedly to remove longtime road manager Max Anderson, who has been fired. Anderson, like several of the players closely associated with Lee, has a criminal record, which he has claimed others in Lee’s camp are using to discredit him.

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter released a harrowing report claiming financial, emotional, and physical abuse of Lee by his daughter and members of his current inner circle. Lee denied the allegations, first in yesterday’s video, and again in today’s Times.