Jared Leto Weighs in on Returning as Joker or Morbius

Jared Leto has been having a rough go of it every time he signs on to star in a film based on a comic book property. The Academy Award-winning actor has previously played the Joker in David Ayers' Suicide Squad, and he most recently starred in a solo film focusing on one of Spider-Man's deadliest foes, Morbius. Leto has already returned as the Joker for a small cameo in Zack Snyder's Justice League, so you know that the actor is definitely up for returning. During a recent interview revealed if he would ever return as Morbius or Joker again and his answer was pretty simple.

While speaking with The Playlist, Leto was asked if we could see him return to any of his superhero roles such as Joker or Morbius, and the actor says "Well, as the old thing goes, never say never." While it would probably be more likely that we see the actor reprise his Morbius role in an upcoming film set in Sony's Universe of Spider-Man Characters, the actor does seem very keen on returning as Joker.

Leto previously had a chat with Variety where he echoed the same sentiment about returning as the Joker, but it was a little bit more in depth. He also revealed that he gets very emotionally attached to the characters he plays, so he would definitely return if asked. The actor was asked to return as Joker four years after originally playing the character, so maybe we can possibly see him return yet again.

"Never say never," the actor told the trade before explaining his attachment to the characters he portrays after production wraps. "For me, they're like living, breathing people. I know they're not, of course, but I get attached. It's a shame to never do it again."

Jared Leto was recently seen as Michael Morbius in Sony's Morbius movie. Morbius will also star Michael Keaton, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Tyrese Gibson. Morbius follows Leto as Michael Morbius, a doctor who is suffering from a rare blood condition and tries a very risky cure that essentially turns him into a vampire. The film is now available on Blu Ray, 4K, and digital download!

