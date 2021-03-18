Zack Snyder's Justice League Teaser Reveals More Darkseid, Joker and Deathstroke

✖

A new Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser released on Twitch offers new glimpses at Darkseid, Jared Leto's Joker, and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke. Darkseid's voice resonates throughout the video, provided by Ray Porter. Deathstroke appears in what looks like Batman's Knightmare scene, hinting at the team-up between the mercenary and the Dark Knight promised by director Zack Snyder. "Joe's character in this movie when we find him, clearly he and Batman have struck some sort of a deal and they have a bit of a partnership," Snyder said during a spotlight panel that was part of IGN's Fan Fest. "There's a bigger enemy, I guess."

That bigger enemy is Darkseid, ruler of Apokolips. Snyder previously explained that conversations with Porter helped him develop his plans for the DC Comics villain in the movie.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder said. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

In Zack Snyder's Justice League, determined to ensure Superman's (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will debut on March 18th on HBO Max.