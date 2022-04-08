Thor’s Secret Origin to Be Revealed in Avengers 1,000,000 B.C.

Readers will get to discover the secret history between Thor and the Phoenix Force this summer in Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1. The giant-sized one-shot from writer Jason Aaron and artist Kev Walker will also include new revelations about the prehistoric Avengers. Plus, the story also promises to show how these revelations factor into Avengers mythos, which factors into a major Avengers story taking place later this year. The original incarnation of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes were first introduced in 2017’s Marvel Legacy #1, kicking off Aaron’s tenure on the franchise.

Marvel originally teased the unveiling of Thor’s secret origin yesterday with a graphic of the Phoenix logo. The Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. consists of the Marvel Universe legacy heroes. Along with Thor’s father Odin, we have the Phoenix, Black Panther, Iron Fist, Ghost Rider, Agamotto, and Starbrand. Many of these figures have factored into present-day Avengers stories, and the team’s current roster counts Thor, Phoenix (Echo), Black Panther, and Ghost Rider (Robbie Reyes). The God of Thunder and the Phoenix Force have discussed their complicated relationship in both Avengers and Thor, but Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. will look to clear any confusion regarding Thor’s parentage.

“The Prehistoric Avengers have been an important key to my Avengers run since the very beginning,” Aaron explained. “They are the earliest versions of some of the earth’s most powerful legacy characters. They’re the heroes who protect the Marvel Universe in its crib. And now we finally get to see them all in the spotlight in a huge way. In a story that shows how these prehistoric heroes shaped Marvel history in the most profound ways and that will also have big ramifications for the Avengers going forward.”

“When I first got the script for this, I was expecting a 30 page prehistoric smack down,” Walker added. “But Jason’s script was so much more than that and I’ve really had to work hard to do some of these scenes justice.”

You can find covers for Avengers: 1,000,000 B.C. #1 below, along with the issue’s description. Ed McGuiness provides the main cover, with Alex Horley illustrating the variant cover. The issue goes on sale July 13th.

AVENGERS: 1,000,000 B.C. #1

Written by JASON AARON

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by ED McGUINNESS

Variant Cover by ALEX HORLEY

On Sale 7/13

They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel’s first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor’s birth.