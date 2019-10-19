Jessica Jones Props Set for Auction in December

With the future of Jessica Jones still looking murky, props used in the three seasons of the Netflix show will be heading to auction later this year. Much like the massive prop auction for Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage earlier this year, the Los Angeles-based Prop Store will be hosting the auction in December. Exact dates have yet to be unveiled, but like the three shows ahead of it, the Jessica Jones auction will also be a live setup where fans can either attend at the Prop Store auction house or bid online using the company’s live stream feature.

As with most other entertainment auctions, Prop Store didn’t unveil the entire catalog of items available. They did, however, list 12 items in a preview gallery which includes Jessica’s iconic leather jacket and jean duds, the comic-accurate jewel costume from Jessica Jones Season One, a purple Kilgrave (David Tennant) costume, and various Trish Talk swag amongst other items. The preview gallery can be seen here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, Jessica Jones herself Krysten Ritter admitted she thought she was probably done playing the character for good.

“Do I think I’ll play her again? I don’t think so,” Ritter said. “I feel like I’ve played her, you know? I feel really good about it. I feel good about closing the door.”

Elsewhere, the actor said she always thought the third season would be the show’s last — especially after it was announced showrunner Melissa Rosenberg had parted the show for an overall deal at Warner Brothers.

“Well, I thought this would be the final season, before we started Season 3, because (showrunner) Mel [Rosenberg] would be moving on, and the show was so me and Mel,” Ritter said. “We are of the same the brain. So, going in knowing that was a gift because you can really craft it. We got to really make sure that we were closing out her storyline and completing her journey, in a way that felt very Jessica. I feel really fortunate to have this opportunity and to be able to tell this story. It’s three seasons, but it’s so much story because of the writing. It’s a psychological character study. We’ve covered a lot of ground.”

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix.

What was your favorite season of Netflix‘s DefendersVerse? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things Marvel!