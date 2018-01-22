‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2: New Look Photo Released

Jessica Jones is back in action in a new photo from season two of the Netflix series.

Marvel Television and Netflix released the new image via Empire Magazine. The image shows Jessica (Krysten Ritter) putting Jessica’s super strength to good use.

Showrunner Melissa Rosenberg teases that season two will dig even deeper into Jessica’s past.

“We’re always digging deeper into Jessica’s character and this season we’re peeling back even more layers, revealing more about the experiences that have shaped her present-day life,” Rosenberg says.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones was renewed in January 2016 for a 13-episode second season. Production began in April 2017, filming back-to-back with Marvel’s The Defenders. Filming wrapped in September.

Ritter has stated that the intense filming schedule put her out of touch with pop culture.

“Just to give a stupid reference point, I finally heard Beyonce’s Lemonade this summer,” Ritter said. “I brought this boom box to the set, blasting ‘Formation’ and said, ‘have you guys heard this??’ And Rachael [Taylor, who plays Trish Walker] was like, ‘oh poor Krysten, she works so much she didn’t even know about Lemonade.’”

Jessica has been a reluctant hero so far. That’s understandable considering how her first attempts at heroism end with her in Kilgrave’s thrall. Jessica Jones Season Two will follow the events of Marvel’s The Defenders. It will be interesting to see if Jones’ time working with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist has changed her perspective.

In addition to Ritter, returning cast includes Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Carrie-Anne Moss as Hogarth, and Eka Darville as Malcolm. David Tennant will also guest star, reprising his role as Kilgrave. How that works considering Kilgrave’s end in season one remains to be seen.

The trailer for Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two suggests that the story will deal heavily with Jessica’s mysterious past.

Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two premieres on Netflix on March 8, 2018. The latest Marvel Netflix series, Marvel’s The Punisher, is now streaming. Marvel’s Jessica Jones Season Two is expected to be followed by Marvel’s Luke Cage Season Two and Marvel’s Daredevil Season Three in 2018, and Marvel’s Iron Fist Season Two in 2019.