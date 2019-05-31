Jessica Jones Star Carrie-Ann Moss on Jeri Hogarth’s Season 3 Arc

The second season of Jessica Jones took Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Ann Moss), a character who’s typically tough as nails, and introduced some vulnerabilities, eventually making her one of the most complex characters on the show. Throughout the storyline, we find out the no-nonsense lawyer has been diagnosed with ALS, a disease that will eventually take the character’s life. In the lead-up to Jessica Jones Season Three, we spoke with Moss on what her character’s mindset is like going into this season and how the fatal disease impacts the character’s psyche throughout the batch of episodes.

“She’s struggling and she is coming to terms with her isolation and her aloneness,” Moss tells ComicBook.com of Hogarth’s arc at the beginning of the season. “She’s very alone and she reaches out to Jessica at a very pivotal moment.”

Before long, Moss tries rekindling the fire with a previous lover, which introduces a whole other level of complexity into her arc in the upcoming season.

“She’s struggling and she’s manipulating, and she’s always trying to win,” reflects Moss. “She’s up against her greatest foe, which is the diagnosis of ALS. I think all of it builds towards who we see in the third season and what she’s been through all impacts all of it.”

“She’s a fighter though,” the actor continues. “She’s always trying to find a way to be in control of it and we definitely see some vulnerable moments with her. But yeah, I think that season two and all that she went through of course impacted who she is in season three for sure.”

With once was an expanding universe of shows on Netflix, Moss was one of the few actors to appear in several of Marvel’s shows on the streaming platform. On top of her primary role in Jessica Jones, Hogarth went on to appear in a handful of episodes in Iron Fist on top of quick appearances in both Daredevil and The Defenders.

Jessica Jones Season Three hits Netflix on June 14th. The first two seasons of the award-winning show are now streaming.