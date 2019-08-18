Marvel Releases Trailer for J.J. Abrams’ Spider-Man

Marvel surprised Spider-Man fans earlier this year, with the announcement that beloved director J.J. Abrams would be co-writing an upcoming Spider-Man miniseries. With the first issue set to debut in a little over a month, Marvel has released a new in-depth look at the upcoming miniseries, in the form of a new trailer.

The trailer breaks down the approach that Abrams and his son Henry are bringing to the miniseries, and features some brand new looks at the series’ art, which is drawn by Sara Pichelli. This includes a first official look at Cadaverous, a new villain who is set to cause problems for both Spider-Man and Mary Jane Watson.

“Nick Lowe, the editor of this comic, reached out about 10 years ago,” Henry said when the series was first announced. “More recently we began to develop an idea: a new and different and exciting take on Spider-Man.”

“Nick had been pressing me to do a book with him,” Abrams said. “A year or so ago, I started talking about it with Henry and it sort of happened organically. And that has been the joy of this. Even though I’ve been talking to Nick for a long time, weirdly, this feels like it just sort of evolved from the conversations of Henry and I, having ideas that got us excited and Nick being open to the collaboration.”

The unveiling of the miniseries initially gave fans a bit of whiplash, in part because the countdown teaser images made some speculate about an adaptation of Sam Raimi’s previously-planned Spider-Man 4. Still, fans are eager to see Abrams’ take on the Marvel world.

