John Wick 3 Fans Furious Critics' Choice Best Action Movie Went to Avengers: Endgame

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards aired Sunday night, marking another notch in the awards […]

By

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards aired Sunday night, marking another notch in the awards season belt. Halfway through the show, Avengers: Endgame was awarded the Best Action Movie trophy, something that quickly sent John Wick: Chapter 3 fans into the stratosphere with rage. Admittedly, that’s a little bit of an exaggeration — nevertheless, the group is still plenty upset.

Three films in, the John Wick franchise is well-known for its use of elaborate stunts and fights, beings director Chad Stahelski is one of Hollywood’s most prominent stunt performers. In fact, the latest entry in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum — saw Keanu Reeves’ titular character mow down a motorcycle gang while on the back of a horse, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Keep scrolling to see what John Wick: Chapter 3 fans are saying about the snub! Do you think Endgame should have beat John Wick 3? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

