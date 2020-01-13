John Wick 3 Fans Furious Critics’ Choice Best Action Movie Went to Avengers: Endgame

The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards aired Sunday night, marking another notch in the awards season belt. Halfway through the show, Avengers: Endgame was awarded the Best Action Movie trophy, something that quickly sent John Wick: Chapter 3 fans into the stratosphere with rage. Admittedly, that’s a little bit of an exaggeration — nevertheless, the group is still plenty upset.

Three films in, the John Wick franchise is well-known for its use of elaborate stunts and fights, beings director Chad Stahelski is one of Hollywood’s most prominent stunt performers. In fact, the latest entry in the franchise — John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum — saw Keanu Reeves’ titular character mow down a motorcycle gang while on the back of a horse, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Keep scrolling to see what John Wick: Chapter 3 fans are saying about the snub! Do you think Endgame should have beat John Wick 3? Why or why not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Terrible Situation

Wait… Avengers won over 1917 or John Wick for best action?? I honestly have to laff at this point pic.twitter.com/Qgb3m6PCwN — Hole (@dunckaccino) January 13, 2020

Hey, Remember Scary Movie?!

not watching the critics choice but heard they made bong joon-ho sit behind white people and avengers endgame won boat action movie over john wick pic.twitter.com/bn4ATI8afu — victoria (@vckyfvl) January 13, 2020

Muahahaha

endgame winning the critics choice award for best action film over john wick 3 is my villain origin story — taylor sloane’s y/n (@marvelkomiks) January 13, 2020

Who Needs Critics

Critic’s at this award thing are thinking Endgame is a genuinely better action movie than 2019’s John Wick, we shouldn’t let the critics chose awards imo — paul💎 (@hirekei_) January 13, 2020

Seriously Though…

Alright but seriously though: How does ENDGAME have better action than JOHN WICK 3? — ℹ️. Simon (@MOVIEFAN99_) January 13, 2020

Tears

john wick 3 should’ve won best action movie :”( — laras (@milkyseas) January 13, 2020

Some of the Best You Get…