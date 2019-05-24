John Wick Star Brags About Decimating The Avengers

Avengers: Endgame was finally dethroned as reigning box-office champ this past weekend, and the contender to knock it off was none other than John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. The entire cast and crew certainly has reason to celebrate right now, and one cast member took so far as going on late-night TV and bragging about John Wick not only beat Marvel, but “decimated” the Avengers entirely.

Warning: spoilers for the John Wick franchise, including its most recent entry, below.

The League actor and comedian Jason Mantzoukas joinsedthe John Wick franchise as Parabellum character “Tick Tock Man,” and this is what he had to say about beating Avengers: Endgame while appearing on Conan this week:

“I mean not for nothing, we decimated The Avengers this weekend. Just crushed them. Take that Thor!”

Ever the comedian, Mantzoukas waited for a bit of crowd reaction before turning it around and stating, “Nah, I love The Avengers.”

What may be the best part of this whole video and comment is that Mantzoukas doesn’t seem aware of the bonus pun he lands by claiming that John Wick 3 “decimated” Avengers: Endgame at the box office. If you aren’t aware, “The Decimation” has become the official name for Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet Snap in the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Mantzoukas therefore makes a nice little funny by phrasing the insult that way.

Avengers: Endgame was always expected to lose steam in subsequent weeks, in terms of owning the box office, but that’s not the fight that fans are all that concerned about right now. Endgame now sits as the second highest-grossing movie of all time, and is in close enough striking distance to current #1 movie, Avatar, to have a chance at taking the crown. That process could take weeks of having Avengers: Endgame slowly but surely bubble out box office returns, even if it does rank high enough for the weekly box-office spotlight. This is no longer a game of boast-worthy accomplishments, but one of attrition beginning now at Memorial Day, and projected to last all summer until Labor Day.

Meanwhile, John Wick 3‘s success at the box office has earned the series an extension, and John Wick: Chapter 4 has already been confirmed for a release date of May 2021.

The ending of John Wick 3 sees John hopping out of the frying pan and into the fire. The king of the assassin world granted him a reprieve from execution if John went back to work as an assassin; John backed out of that deal to help his old friend Winston (Ian McShane) defend The Continental hotel, only to have Winston sell John out for his own immunity, leaving John for dead.

Luckily, the “deceased” John Wick ends up in the hands of another seemingly dead character: Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King. Ironically, it’s Jason Mantzoukas’ Tick Tock Man who is Bowery King’s sidekick and brings John into their sewer hideout. Now, Chapter 4 is ready to see John and Bowery King’s army take on the assassin order.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now in theaters, as is Avengers: Endgame.