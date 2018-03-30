Scarlett Johansson Cast in Taika Waititi Movie ‘Jojo Rabbit’

As rumors of a Black Widow movie swirling around, Scarlett Johansson has just signed on to make a movie with the person who wants to direct it. It’s just not the Marvel Studios movie fans are clamoring for.

Taika Waititi’s next film after Thor: Ragnarok just added the Avengers star to the cast. Johansson has just signed on to star in Jojo Rabbit, according to a new report from Variety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The report states the movie is set during World War II when a young german boy discovers his mother is hiding Jewish girl in their house. Johansson is set to play the mother.

With Waititi currently focusing on the television adaptation of his cult favorite What We Do In The Shadows, he has been offered many different projects to follow up his hit Marvel Studios movie. The report states that he is determined to make Jojo Rabbit next, and he’s already discussed the project with Johansson.

This might be surprising to some fans who thought the two might collaborate on the long-awaited Black Widow solo film. The director previously told io9 that he would love to tackle a movie focusing on Natasha Romanoff.

“In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises. So I’d love to see Black Widow.,” Waititi said. “[I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be. Because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?”

Johansson also recently spoke about what she would want to see in the movie.

“I think that there is a…(laughs) it’s such a loaded question,” Johansson said to Entertainment Tonight. “Yes, I would want to in the right context and for the film to fit where I’m at, where I am in my life. I mean I’ve played this character for a long time. It’s been probably like 8 years or more, and so much has happened in my life, my life as a performer and happened in my life personally.”

“I love playing this character, and I think there is definitely an opportunity to explore the Widow as a woman who has kind of come into her own and is making independent and active choices for herself probably for once in her life. You know she hasn’t always had that possibility so if it fit that criteria then yes I would want to do it,” Johansson said.

Johansson can next be seen in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering in theaters April 27th.