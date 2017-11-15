Amazon Sale Slashes up to 80% off ‘Justice League’ Digital Graphic Novels

Justice League hits theaters in a mere two days. However, if you have a Kindle and/or a comixXology account, the fun can begin right now. Amazon has dropped the price on over 90 Justice League digital graphic novels by as much as 80 percent!

The collection of sale titles includes the New 52 series, Justice League Dark, Justice League International, and loads of classic titles. You can browse through the entire Justice League sale here – just make sure to grab your favorites before the deal ends.

On that note, Amazon is also running a Daredevil legacy sale on a collection of more than 50 popular Daredevil graphic novels that include Daredevil: Born Again, Daredevil by Mark Waid Vol. 1, and Daredevil: Back In Black Vol. 1. Head on over to the Daredevil sale to check out the complete list of titles.