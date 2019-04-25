Karen Gillan is Sharing Her Favorite Nebula Cosplayers Before ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Avengers: Endgame is less than a week away from finally hitting theaters which means many of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are being extra present on social media. One such cast member is Karen Gillan, who is best known for playing Nebula in the MCU. In addition to sharing images from the press tour, Gillan has also begun posting photos of her favorite Nebula cosplayers.

"In the lead up to the Avengers Endgame release, I thought I'd post some of my favourite Nebula cosplays! I will post one a day starting with this one. Amazing work Kariellex!!," Gillan wrote.

Kari Lewis, the above cosplayer, is pretty well known for her Hermione Granger cosplay because she resembles Emma Watson, but she's also got an array of other great costumes displayed on her Instagram, which you can check out here.

Gillan shared her second Nebula post earlier today.

"Nebula cosplay of the day!!! Well (cos)played @hajimacos," she wrote.

You can check out the above cosplayer's Instagram here.

Gillan says she's going to post a new photo everyday, so keep an eye out for the Nebula love!

Not only is Gillan starring in Avengers: Endgame, but she's also currently in production for the follow-up to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. She was also recently revealed to be one of the top ten most-tracked female directors by IMDbPro members as well as one of the most-tracked screenwriters. Gillan made her directorial feature debut last year with The Party's Just Beginning, which is now streaming on Hulu. This year, you can also catch her lending her voice to the upcoming animation films Spies in Disguise and Call of the Wind.

In addition to Gillan, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is still playing in select theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

