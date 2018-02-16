Kendrick Lamar’s Label Holding Free ‘Black Panther’ Screenings For L.A. Youth

The release of Ryan Coogle’s Black Panther has become a community project. Story after story of people coming together and raising money to buy tickets to the ground breaking film for those who are less fortunate are being written. First there was the DC Comics fans that started a Gofundme campaign to buy tickets for kids to see the Marvel film – that was inspired by Frederick Joseph. Then it was Jemele Hill and the Detroit Free Press coming together to buy tickets for kids in the Motor City.

Now, the label behind Kendrick Lamar, Top Dawg Entertainment, is buying tickts for kids from three Watts housing projects according to Pitchfork.com. The projects include, “Nickerson Gardens, Jordan Down and Imperial Courts… transportation to the movie theaters will be provided by the L.A Unified School District” according to Billboard.com.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kendrick Lamar produced the soundtrack for the Marvel film. The soundtrack has songs from Lamar, SZA, The Weeknd, and James Blake to name a few. You can see the full track list here.

The film has already garnered a ‘fresh‘ rating on Rotten Tomotoes – despite a facebook groups campaign to destroy the fan score. Causing facebook to take down the group and for Rotten Tomotoes to respond. The Marvel film will be in theaters February 16th and has a 99% fresh score on Rotten Tomotoes. The Comicbook.com anticipation score sits at a 82.60.

Directed by Ryan Coogle, and starring Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa, Michael B. Jordan as Erik Killmonger and Danai Gurira as Okoye.

T’Challa, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king.

Black Panther2018

Black Panther2018

ComicBook Composite

82.60

All-Time Comic Movies #8

Your rating

Star

Star

Star

Star

Star

All-Time Rated NA

Average rating 3.70/5 from 10 users