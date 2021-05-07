The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Will Set Up Multiple New MCU Projects

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will set up at least three new Marvel Cinematic Universe projects built off of the events of the series. This is what series head writer Malcolm Spellman teased in a recent interview, and it's a sentiment that Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige also echoes, in his statement that, "We have a future charted for characters post-Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but I don't want to say much more than that." That tease has gotten especially tantalizing as of late since the most recent trailers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have teased some potential plotlines that could indeed have a major impact on Phase 4 of the MCU. Speaking to EW, Malcolm Spellman teased the next Marvel Studios projects that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will set up: "I can think of three that I'm not allowed to talk about." So what are the potential projects that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could set the stage for? There are some pretty good theories already floating out there:

Black Widow (Photo: Marvel) There's been a lot of speculation about why Marvel Studios has opted multiple times to move Black Widow to a release date that's in close proximity to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Easy answer? Because the two projects are related in some way. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has been steeped in hits that it will be dealing with the role of the Super Soldier Serum that transformed Steve Rogers into Captain America - and all the unholy experiments and rival programs that milestone spawned. Black Widow may be set years before Avengers: Infinity War, but the ramifications of Russia's super-spy and super-soldier programs may be revealed in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's modern time period. prevnext

The Thunderbolts The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has several key Easter eggs pointing to Marvel's Thunderbolts being set up by the series. The Thunderbolts were a group of villains led by Helmut Zemo that choose to masquerade as superheroes while furthering their own schemes - the team was later rebooted as Norman Osborn/Luke Cage's dysfunctional team of villains seeking redemption; Red Hulk's strike team, and even a unit led by The Winter Soldier. The most recent incarnation of the team is a villain suicide squad used by Kingpin. Zemo, US Agent, Winter Soldier and Batroc have all been members of The Thunderbolts that also happen to be part of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's cast of characters. Rumors also point to Screaming Mimi/Songbird potentially debuting in the series. Thunderbolts looks like a pretty likely series or movie to follow. prevnext

Hawkeye Marvel's Hawkeye Disney+ series is the only other Phase 4 property besides Black Widow that's connected to that espionage/assassin corner of the MCU. It wouldn't be surprising if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier established some connective threads with Hawkeye. prevnext

Young Avengers (Photo: Marvel Entertainment) One of the bigger slow-burn plans Marvel Studios is setting in motion is the gradual introduction of the individual characters that one day unites to become the Young Avengers. One key member of that team is Patriot (aka Elijah Bradley), who may be very connected to the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Elijah Bradley is the grandson of Isiah Bradley, the Black Captain America that the government created after WWII by experimenting on black soldiers. Eli lies about being a super soldier to become the hero Patriot, using an illegal drug to give himself bursts of superhero power. After a sacrificial heroic act nearly kills Eli, his grandfather gave him a blood transfusion that provided Patriot with authentic enhanced abilities. Isiah Bradley's story as the Black Captain America is one of the buried secrets of Cap's legacy that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will seemingly explore. And another major Younger Avengers figure can get introduced to stand alongside WandaVision's twins (Wiccan and Speed), Ant-Man 3's Cassie Lang, Hawkeye's Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, and a few others we expect to meet in the next few years. prevnext

Captain America: The Next Avenger (Photo: aikoaiham) The core premise of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes trying to figure out what to do with the mantle and massive legacy of Captain America... so that needs to be resolved by the end of the series, right? There will need to be a new Captain America - or a couple new star-spangled Avengers - to give the world a symbol of good and hope. And if it's a new Cap we get, he needs a new project to shine in. Seriously - the Captain America movie franchise is arguably Marvel's most acclaimed and successful one, and fans are waiting for a new chapter of it to begin. prevnext