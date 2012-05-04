Kevin Feige Explains When Avengers 5 Will Come Together

✖

When Marvel's Iron Man premiered in 2008 it came with a teaser at the end of the credits that set the stage for the eventual team-up movie Marvel's The Avengers, four years later. Marvel Studios mostly stuck to a structure of a new Avengers movie every three years with Avengers: Age of Ultron premiere in 2015 and Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 (Avengers: Endgame would break the tradition, debuting in 2019). With much of the original lineup of Earth's Mightiest Heroes retired or dead Marvel will need to repopulate the MCU with heroes to make up the team, and that's why another Avengers movie will probably take a bit to happen.

Speaking in a new interview, Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed that internally they hope for there to be a good stretch between the last Avengers movie and a potential fifth one. “I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started,” Feige revealed to Collider. “And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together.” Luckily for him and us, Marvel's Phase 4 is well underway now.

Considering the new characters that have been introduced already in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the films that are on the way it's not hard to imagine what heroes could be on the team. Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson now serving as Captain America seems like a shoe-in with Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and Simu Liu's Shang-Chi almost certainly in consideration too. Other new characters that will appear in the films and shows that could populate the team are Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as The Mighty Thor, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

Fans eager for a fifth Avengers movie will likely have to wait some time; the films have all previously only premiered in May of the respective year of their release and the next two Mays are spoken for on Marvel's release schedule. In the mean time though some of the films that are in the works will fill that void as productions like Thor: Love and Thunder have been likened to an Avengers 5 due to the amount of returning heroes that will appear in the film.

What are you hoping to see in an Avengers 5 and when do you think it will be released? Sound off in the comments below!