Kevin Feige Teases New Marvel Disney+ Series From Shang-Chi Director

This week, Marvel fans got some long-awaited updates surrounding the newest corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with confirmation that a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in the works. Destin Daniel Cretton is set to return to write and direct the project, and reports revealed that he is also working on a Disney+ exclusive television series set within the MCU. It’s anyone’s guess as to exactly what corner of Marvel Comics canon that series will cover — and according to a new comment made by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, the answer will be worth the wait. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in response to the suggestion that the Disney+ series could follow Xu Xialing’s (Meng’er Zhang) Ten Rings, Feige laughed and added “I can’t wait for people to discover what it really is that we are working on for Disney+ with Destin.”

At this point, it’s unclear if the Disney+ series is a direct offshoot of Shang-Chi or something new entirely, but fans will surely be excited to see Cretton further explore the MCU. Even before Shang-Chi made its debut, those involved behind the scenes at Marvel Studios indicated that a sequel was definitely a possibility.

“I’m always confident and nervous in equal proportions,” Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The early reactions to the characters and to [Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings] itself gives me great hope that that people will want to see more of these characters,” Feige says. “We certainly have many ideas of where to take them and where to put them. And as exactly as you say, what’s so fun, we know the movie’s working when it’s not just the title character that people ask about, but it is the co-stars or the supporting players that people ask about. And in this movie in particular, that’s heartening because we think they’re spectacular, and we think they have great potential in the future.”

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

