Marvel's Kevin Feige Teases More MCU Prequel Films After Black Widow

✖

By the time Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) got her own feature, the character was already killed off in Avengers: Endgame. Because of the iron-clad continuity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that means Black Widow had to be a prequel set sometime before the character's death. As the Mad Titan himself said after all, "No resurrections this time."

Johansson's first Marvel solo outing became a prequel set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and it looks like the movie has opened the door for similar movies. During a press conference for the feature, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed more prequels could be on the way should the story warrant the timeline.

"Certainly this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha," the producer said at the time. "But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha."

Johansson herself previously said the setup for the film made for an "extremely stressful" time developing the movie at hand. Johansson is also listed as a producer on the film.

"It gave us the opportunity to really show her when she's kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible," the actor previously told Total Film. "You're trying to map out all of this...which is actually extremely stressful because there's no guidelines."

In the same piece, Johansson applauded Florence Pugh's work on the film, teasing the actor's bright future, both inside and out of the MCU. "She has a really beautiful career ahead of her... she's a very special person," she added. Pugh plays Yelena Belova in the feature, a character who eventually takes the Black Widow mantle up in the Marvel Comics source material.

Black Widow is now set to hit theaters and Disney+ on July 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Do you plan on seeing the movie in theaters or on Disney+? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Cover photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images