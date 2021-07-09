Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Says Making the Movie Was "Extremely Stressful"

✖

After starring in other Marvel projects for years, Scarlett Johansson will soon receive her very own solo film. Cate Shortland's Black Widow is currently set for release in theaters and on Disney+ in early July, giving fans their first MCU movie in over two years. In the latest issue of Total Film, Johansson says working on the project was "extremely stressful" because of the storytelling laid out in the predecessors to her solo film, like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Because Johansson's Natasha Romanoff dies in Endgame, the actor — who's also listed as a producer on the flick — and the filmmakers behind the feature had to get especially creative in their script. Because of that, they opted to set Black Widow between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War.

"It gave us the opportunity to really show her when she's kind of off her game, you know? Because of that, anything was possible," Johansson tells the magazine. "You're trying to map out all of this...which is actually extremely stressful because there's no guidelines."

In the same piece, Johansson applauded Florence Pugh's work on the film, teasing the actor's bright future, both inside and out of the MCU. "She has a really beautiful career ahead of her... she's a very special person," Johansson said in the most recent print issue of Total Film. On potentially succeeding Johansson as Marvel's new Black Widow, Pugh said, "Even though that's obviously where everybody wants to go and wants to think about — to think about what's next — this film never really felt like that was what it was trying to underline."

"What Yelena does is to kind of point out Natasha's pain," Pugh added. "She's part of Natasha's history. And I think that's why we get this opportunity to look into Natasha's history, because Yelena comes knocking, and says, 'Yo, let's deal with this pain.'"

