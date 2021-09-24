✖

If you're still holding out hope to see Tom Hardy's Venom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe someday, you might actually be in luck. Kevin Feige has been chatting with most online outlets in support of Black Widow for the better part of July, and in one stop, the Marvel Studios head made quite the revelation. In a world where superhero cinema runs Hollywood, the Marvel producer suggests anything's possible with a potential crossover between Marvel Studios and Sony, namely Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock/Venom.

Feige's reveal came in a chat with Rotten Tomatoes, where he revealed he wouldn't "rule anything out" when it comes to the potential of an inter-universe crossover.

"I don't want to talk about rumors or speculation on what could happen or couldn't happen as it relates to characters Marvel Studios hasn't brought to the screen yet, but I will say what I've always said having been at Marvel Studios for 20 years, I wouldn't dismiss anything. I wouldn't rule anything out," Feige told the website.

He added, "When and how and where remains to be seen. Any rumor you read online could happen anytime between tomorrow and never."

Interestingly enough, Feige's comments come just weeks after Sony Pictures head Sanford Panitch revealed the studio has plans to crossover between movies in its own Sony Univers of Marvel Characters, a universe made up of all Spider-Man-related characters.

“There actually is a plan,” the executive told Variety in May. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

“The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin,” he added. “There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hits theaters on September 24th while Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.

Cover photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage