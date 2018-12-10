Kevin Smith Has Seen ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ a Self-Professed Shocking and Alarming Number of Times

Millions of people can probably claim to be the biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe fan. Many of us have watched the films over and over again, and spent countless hours on the Internet consuming content about the franchise. However, it’s quite possible none of us match up to Kevin Smith, whose love for the MCU knows no bounds.

Earlier this week, Smith visited IMDB to take part in their “Best of 2018” roundup.

When asked what his favorite movie of the year was, the director didn’t hesitate. “We’ve seen many sequels, we’ve seen trilogies in this business, but we ain’t never seen nothing like my favorite movie of 2018…”

“Ready for it?,” teased Smith, “Avengers: Infinity War.“

When it came to why he has such an admiration for the comic book movie, Smith had plenty of reasons to share.

“It’s so insanely satisfying,” he says, “rewatchable like you wouldn’t believe.” The word “rewatchable” sparked the obvious next question from the show’s host, Tim Kash, who proceeded to ask how many times Smith has seen the film.

“Oh, you don’t wanna know,” Smith answered, “It’s embarrassing.” However, Kash managed to pry the answer out of him. Thanks to the counter on his iTunes, Kevin Smith knows he’s watched Avengers: Infinity War a whopping 48 times. FORTY-EIGHT!!

“It’s not a waste of time,” he quickly added. Honestly, we agree. Live your truth, Kevin!

When asked what his favorite moment in Infinity War was, Smith was quick to answer with the attack against Thanos on Titan. “That is the absolute closest I’ve ever seen to a comic book coming to life,” he said.

The actor came back with a surprising choice for his second favorite film of the year. We expected him to continue the Marvel love by saying Black Panther or Ant-Man and the Wasp, but the director surprised us with an out-of-left-field answer: Christopher Robin, the live-action Winnie the Pooh movie starring Ewan McGregor. However, he’s only watched that one three times, proving the power of Infinity War.

Smith isn’t letting his love for the Avengers stop in 2018. The trailer for the franchise’s upcoming installment, Avengers: Endgame, sent him into an emotional frenzy. Smith shared his reaction video on YouTube and it was a joy to watch.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently available for home viewing. Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.