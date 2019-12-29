Kevin Smith Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Stan Lee From Yoga Hosers Set

Yesterday would have been the 97th birthday of Stan Lee, the comics legend known for his innovative work with Marvel. Many people took to social media to celebrate Lee, including director Kevin Smith, who first featured Lee in one of his films back in 1995. (In fact, Lee was seen reading the script for Mallrats earlier this year in Captain Marvel, which happened to take place in ’95.) Yesterday, Smith shared a nice photo of himself with Lee and Jason Mewes and wrote about his relationship with the iconic creator. Since then, Christopher Drake, who composed the music for Smith’s film, Yoga Hosers, posted a video of Lee from the 2016 movie’s set and Smith reshared the clip.

You captured a sweet moment, @DrakeFilmScore. Happy you had your iPhone on the day @TheRealStanLee did his @YogaHosers cameo. https://t.co/A5CGhKSzi4 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2019

“Here’s some iPhone footage I took of #StanLee when he wrapped his cameo on YOGA HOSERS. He was so fun, and full of that famous enthusiasm and energy. Forever grateful to @ThatKevinSmith to have had a chance to meet him. Excelsior! #HappyBirthdayStanLee,” Drake wrote.

“You captured a sweet moment, @DrakeFilmScore. Happy you had your iPhone on the day @TheRealStanLee did his @YogaHosers cameo,” Smith replied.

Currently, Smith is on tour with Jason Mewes for the Reboot Roadshow, which is taking them across the country to screen their latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The new movie sees the return of many “View Askewniverse” classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O’Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

