Kevin Smith Snaps Photo with Stan Lee’s Handprints at Disney Studio Lot

Kevin Smith, the director best known for Clerks and Mallrats, had an exciting visit to the Walt Disney Studios lot this week. Accompanied by his longtime friend and onscreen partner, Jason Mewes, the two pals had the opportunity to meet someone famous within the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Goose the Cat from Captain Marvel. After sharing their photo with the feline star, Smith added another fun shot from the visit to his Instagram account. The latest image shows Smith posing with plaques dedicated to Marvel Comics’ Stan Lee and Jack Kirby while Mewes poses with statues of the Seven Dwarfs.

“The day @jaymewes and I saw Goose from @captainmarvelofficial, we were on the @disneystudios lot. So before we left, we visited some of our other @disney heroes, including the icon himself, @therealstanlee (beside another @marvel (and @dccomics) icon: @jackkirbyart! The plaza is full of plaques honoring all the Disney legends – folks who informed and shaped my childhood, filling it with fun. You can’t help but get emotional in the courtyard, even if it makes you feel a little Dopey (and you’re not allowed to feel Dopey at all when you’re there; we asked and Disney security said ‘Let it go.’ #KevinSmith #jasonmewes #disney #stanlee #jackkirby #dopey #marvel #marvelcomics,” Smith wrote.

A+ Disney puns, Kevin!

It’s always nice to see Smith content that references Lee as the two were close. In fact, Captain Marvel had a special shout-out to the director. During Lee’s cameo in the film, which was his first live-action appearance since passing away, the comics legend was seen reading the script to Mallrats. Smith’s second film was made in 1995 and featured an amazing cameo from Lee. Since Captain Marvel also took place in 1995, it was the perfect way for Lee to show up as himself.

Captain Marvel will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on June 11th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd. Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is expected to hit theaters in the fall.