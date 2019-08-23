Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Reportedly Getting Marvel Cinematic Universe Role

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has been on a career rollercoaster since HBO’s acclaimed fantasy drama headed into its final season. Now, whispers from outside the 2019 D23 Expo are pointing to Kit Harington soon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

In a casting rumor dropped by Deadline, it’s being stated that Marvel’s Kevin Feige is courting Kit Harington for a role in the MCU – though no specific details on what that role is, or what project Harington could star in, are being shared at this time.

Here’s what we do know, a per Deadline reporter Mike Fleming:

“Deadline hears it is to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he will make his next film. Sources said that Harington will join one of Marvel and Kevin Feige’s superhero franchises. All of Marvel and Disney is busy with the D23 Expo this weekend in Anaheim. I was unable to figure out which film, and nobody was around to elaborate, which they probably wouldn’t anyway. I wouldn’t be surprised, though, if some of those details are filled in before the weekend is out. Stay tuned.”

With D23 currently taking place, there are a lot of potential new announcements that could include revealing Harington’s MCU involvement. As for where the actor might actually show up in the franchise? That’s anyone’s guess at this point. The Phase 4 slate is still expected to have a few surprises to reveal to fans – on both the movie and TV sides. Harington is a prime candidate to lead a Marvel TV series, or a very high-profile actor to add to one of the franchise’s big ensemble films. There’s also plenty of Marvel real estate waiting just beyond the Phase 4 slate; two-time Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali has already been cast as Blade for a new movie coming in Phase 5, proving Kevin Feige and co. are already thinking that far down the road. And, without a doubt, there will be plenty of fans ready to throw Harington’s name in the ring for the Fox Marvel franchises (X-Men, Fantastic Four) that Feige will be rebooting within the MCU. At the time of writing this, the “Kit Harington as Wolverine!” chants were already starting up on social media….

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021,Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? In summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.