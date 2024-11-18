Sean Gunn’s Answer to Returning to Marvel Leaves Guardians of the Galaxy Fans Conflicted

After helping Kraglin grown into a core character in the Guardians of the Galaxy film series, Sean Gunn is taking his talents to DC Studios in a big way. Joining his brother, DC Studios co-chair James Gunn, Sean is currently hard at work bringing this new DC Universe to life. He’s pulling double duty as the voice of both Weasel and G.I. Robot in Creature Commandos, and will take on the role of Maxwell Lord in next summer’s Superman. Does this full DC slate mean that Gunn won’t be returning to Marvel and the Guardians in the future? Well, unfortunately for fans, there’s not really an answer to that question just yet.

ComicBook recently spoke to Sean Gunn about his roles in Creature Commandos, the animated series that launches the DCU on December 5th. When we asked about how his DC characters could affect his Marvel tenure, the actor explained that he has no idea what his future holds in either franchise.

“I do not know the answer to that, I really don’t,” Gunn told us. “And why I don’t know the answer to that is twofold, because number one, I don’t know what Marvel’s plans are. But when they call, I answer their calls. But I don’t know what they have planned or if they have any plans that they’re interested in talking to me about.

“But the same is kind of true for DC. I’ve got these three different characters, but they’re all very different. And they live in very different corners of this universe. And I have less information about how prominent they might be in this stuff going forward. So I’m still taking it as it comes. I love the work. If I can do all of it, I’ll do all of it. So I’m just kind of taking it as it comes.”

Gunn made it clear that he’s open to returning as Kraglin or any of his DC characters as often as possible. He’s got his brother running things at DC, and all of his characters seem like they could have lengthy tenures in the franchise.

As far as Marvel goes, it’s all about whether or not Kevin Feige and the studio decide to tell more Guardians stories without James Gunn. The ending of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 saw Kraglin as a key piece in the next iteration of the team, led by Rocket Raccoon. If the Guardians do come back, Kraglin will likely be there.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max Thursday, December 5th.