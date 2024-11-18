Creature Commandos: James Gunn Reveals One Character Won’t Appear (But Teases Plenty More)

James Gunn has been the best ambassador for DC that anyone could have asked for. His social media channels are always full of great information for fans about the upcoming movies, as well as expert comic recommendations. Gunn responded to a Creature Commandos rumor on his Threads, one that claimed that a young Lex Luthor would appear in the upcoming animated series, which will be the first installment in the DCU’s Chapter One: Gods And Monsters slate of movies and TV shows. Unfortunately for fans, Gunn had to shoot down this particular rumor, revealing that Lex Luthor would not be appearing in the upcoming series.

Gunn responded to a fan account asking him about the rumor by saying, “It’s not true. Plenty of fun appearances in Creature Commandos but no Lex, young or otherwise. And CC only happens before Superman.”

While Gunn shot down the rumor, he confirmed that Creature Commandos would include many other characters, building hype for the upcoming series. Guessing what is going to happen in superhero movies and TV shows has become a cottage industry and there’s sure to be loads of fans that will go over Gunn’s post and the history of the Creature Commandos with a fine tooth comb to find out any other clues as to who might be appearing. Rumors like the one that Gunn debunked are depressingly common, but the fact that this one is wrong doesn’t take anything away from the show.

There are a lot of options for characters that could be appearing in the show. For example, Circe makes an appearance in the show and that character is a longtime foe of Wonder Woman. Does that mean that there might be Amazon involvement? Amanda Waller will also show up, so could mean that someone from the Suicide Squad could show up? Rupert Thorne is part of the show, and that opens up the entire Gotham City underworld. Creature Commandos isn’t a project that anyone would have tagged as the way to kick off a new DC cinematic universe, but looking at the line-up of characters – Circe, Waller, John Economos, the Weasel, Rick Flag Sr., G.I. Robot, Eric Frankenstein, Doctor Phosphorous, the Bride, and more – there are lot of amazing DC characters who could make an appearance in the shows.

Fans will have to wait and see until Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5th, 2024 to see just what Gunn and company have in store.