LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet Set Is 30% Off For Prime Day 2023

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A year ago LEGO launched the Marvel Nano Gauntlet (76223) from Avengers: Endgame. It includes 675 pieces, poseable fingers, 6 Infinity Stones and a descriptive plaque. If you haven't picked it up yet, your patience has paid off. The set is 30% off for Prime Day 2023, which matches an all time low.

You can score the 30% off deal ($48.99) on the LEGO (76223) Nano Gauntlet here on Amazon while it lasts. It follows the Infinity Gauntlet (76191) and Thor's Hammer (76209) sets, both of which would make for a fine display alongside the new Nano Gauntlet. You can shop all of Amazon's best Prime Day LEGO deals right here through the end of the day today, July 12th.

Speaking of LEGO sets based on superhero films, Michael Keaton returned as Batman in The Flash movie, and LEGO tapped into the nostalgia with the 76252 Batcave Shadow Box. It clocks in with a hefty 3981 pieces, and recreates the entire Batcave from the 1992 film Batman Returns in high detail. Naturally, the Batmobile is also included and buildable in the set. The 76252 Batcave Shadow Box is priced at $399.99 and can be ordered by everyone right here at LEGO.com now.

When the Batman LEGO shadow box is closed, you'll see elements of the interior through the Batman emblem. When opened, you'll get the full Batcave complete with gadgets, moveable elements, and minifigures that include Max Shreck, The Penguin, Catwoman, 2 versions of Batman, Alfred Pennyworth and Bruce Wayne. Basically, it offers you two awesome options for display.

You can keep tabs on all of ComicBook's favorite Prime Day 2023 deals right here via out master list. Be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at CBS News Essentials, CBS Sports Essentials and ETOnline.