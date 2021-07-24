Loki Fans Notice Iron Man Easter Egg in Concept Art

✖

Loki Season One has released all six episodes to the masses, officially opening up the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse for all to see. Because all episodes have been released, visual development artists that worked on the show have gotten the green light to start unveiling some of the work they completed. So far we've seen some costume designs for Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki, and now, another piece of concept art includes an Iron Man Easter egg nestled away in the background of the piece.

The concept art was obtained by Vanity Fair for a piece the mag did with Loki production designer Kasra Farahani. Farahani and his team shared their concept art for He Who Remains' Citadel at the End of Time and in one of the pieces, you can see Iron Man's mask sitting on the villain's shelf as an apparent trophy.

If you look even closer, there also appears to be a broken Captain America shield on the shelf right by it. See it for yourself in the tweet below.

Thanks to Kasra for sharing this great art with me and for making me genuinely belly laugh when he suggested Casey from the TVA cleans out He Who Remains' fireplace. pic.twitter.com/xI1efhmmp4 — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) July 20, 2021

According to Loki helmer Kate Herron, introducing He Who remains was always in her and Michael Waldron's plans for the show's first season.

"What happened [between] when [Loki and Sylvie] met him and when the multiverse was born was still on the table, that's something obviously me, the writers, Michael [Waldron, the head writer], and the studio discussed and worked on," Herron previously told Entertainment Weekly. "I think honestly, for me and the writing team, we were just like, 'Okay, we'll just keep assuming we're going to get to introduce him until we're not allowed to.'"

