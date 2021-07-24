Loki Concept Art Features Designs For Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Alligator Loki

✖

Throughout Loki's first season, many Variants of the God of Mischief were seen, especially in the show's fifth episode when the main Loki played by Tom Hiddleston was pruned and sent to The Void. During the episode, Loki came in contact with many versions of himself, including Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), and Alligator Loki. This week, concept artist Wesley Burt took to Instagram to show off some art featuring the Loki Variants.

"Loki was a truly wonderful project to work on, I have heaps of concept art of all sorts for it & hopefully will get to show more in the future, but for now, this Loki trio! As always many thanks to @ryan_meinerding_art for having me on the team & all the creative folks at Marvel. #ClassicLoki was so much fun to imagine, especially when I got word that the great @richard.e.grant was going to step into the role. #KidLoki was a perfect opportunity as well to do some great tributes to the comic books and their designs, I wanted to stick to the source material as much as possible with these two. and everyone's favorite, the very handsome #AlligatorLoki, here with Tom's blue eyes." Burt wrote. In the comments, someone asked why Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei) isn't featured in the concept art and Burt replied, "Hopefully will be able to post designs for that character at some point too! He just wasn't on this particular piece of art, different schedules, etc." You can check out the artwork below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wesley burt (@wes_burt)

Grant also shared Burt's post, and wrote the following: "Muscle-suited thanks to @wes_burt and the @ryan_meinerding_art team at Marvel for the great concept design for Classic Old Loki in @officialloki and my Alligator pal!" Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Grant, and we asked what he loved the most about playing Classic Loki and whether or not he was a fan of the character before he joined the series.

"I loved having all these wind machines and told to look where Asgard was coming to finish me off, and I would laugh in the face of my imminent demise, so that was a fantastic thing to do. I loved it. It was hilarious," Grant shared. "I was a big fan, and I'd seen every... I'd followed everything that Tom Hiddleston had done," he added.

As for Kid Loki, Veal recently spoke with ComicBookMovie and revealed that his character might be the oldest Loki Variant. "Many people don't know this, but Kid Loki is the oldest one in The Void. He was pruned thousands of years before and just didn't age because of The Void being the end of time as said by Judge Renslayer," Veal explained.

All six episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.