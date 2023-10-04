Loki Costume Designer Christine Wada Explains Why She Returned For Season 2

Loki's long-awaited second season debuts tomorrow, and it will feature the return of the main cast in addition to some exciting newcomers. Things are a little different behind the scenes this time around with Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead taking over for Kate Herron. However, there are some folks with big roles who are returning for the show's second season, including costume designer Christine Wada. This week, ComicBook.com attended the Loki launch event and had the chance to tour the show's costumes and speak with Wada. This marks the first time Wada has returned for a show's second season throughout her career, and she shared with us her reason why...

"First of all, the story really never ended in Season One," Wada explained. "So I had to complete the journey with the team. But of course, I really do think that this team and this job is just incredibly special. I think that probably starts from the pages and Tom [Hiddleston] and just the dedication everybody has to building this story and the quirkiness of it ... there was no way I couldn't. I knew it wasn't going to be the exact same thing. I knew it would be just expanding on the original vision. I mean, I think the best way to describe it is, I never really thought that this would be Season Two. I've just seen it as Part Two."

"I definitely didn't want to top myself, because I think it would've really taken away from the story," Wada added. "So it's really actually harder to be a little more restrained and understand when you want it to feel cohesive. And I think people really love these characters. So do you really want to stray so far that they're no longer these beloved characters? I think that's really important, as much as I'd like to do that, it's not just about me."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Christine Wada.