Loki Season 2 Trailer Released by Marvel

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Loki Season 2, the second season of its Disney+ series chronicling Loki's redemptive, multiversal adventures after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame. After meeting and allowing Sylvie to kill He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), a variant of Kang who had been preserving the Sacred Timeline through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki must now reckon with a version of the multiverse that has been rewritten. Marvel previously released a teaser poster for Loki Season 2 that also teased the return of Miss Minutes (voiced by Tara Strong), and several Loki variants.

You can watch the new Loki Season 2 trailer above. Loki Season 2 premieres on Disney+ in October.

More Mobius in Loki Season 2

Owen Wilson's TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius became a fan-favorite in Loki Season 1. Speaking to ComicBook.com in a pre-strike interview, Wilson teased lots more Mobius to come in Loki Season 2.

"I thought I would have a good time but I really enjoyed it," Wilson says of his time on the first season of the show. "I've been lucky working on a million movies and always having a good time but on that one, I had a really great time and that continued on Season Two. Maybe even moreso because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood but yeah, [his story] just goes deeper."

Loki Season 2 release date

According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.