Loki Star DeObia Oparei Has Best Reaction to Boastful Loki's Character Poster

✖

DeObia Oparei made his Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of two Loki episodes, and he already has his own character poster. Better yet, the actor's reaction after finding out about the aforementioned marketing collateral is the best thing you'll see on Twitter. Moments after official Disney social channels revealed the character poster and key art for Oparei's Boastful Loki, the actor tweeted it with a pair of thoughts.

"In my feelings right now...WOW!" the actor said in one tweet before following it up a lengthier thank you. "I want to post how important to me it is to be out as a visibly queer black actor and to thank [Marvel Studios] for the glow up," he added.

I want to post how important to me it is to be out as a visibly queer black actor and to thank @LokiOfficial @disneyplus @MarvelStudios for the G L O W U P pic.twitter.com/vBR71revYg — DeObia Oparei (@DeObia) July 12, 2021

Oparei was introduced alongside Richard E. Grant (Classic Loki) and Jack Veal (Kid Loki) in the closing moments of Loki Episode 4.

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Tom Hiddleston previously told Marvel.com of the moment. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” Hiddleston continued. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

Loki is now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

What did you think of the Hiddleston-starring series?? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.