Loki Director Confirms Work Is Done on Season 1 Finale

Just like that, work on the first season of Loki has officially wrapped. Sunday afternoon, Loki director Kate Herron tweeted that she signed off on the final cut of Loki Episode 6, officially sending it to Disney+ to prep for streaming in a matter of weeks. As it stands now, the episode (which serves as the season finale) is scheduled to drop on the streamer July 14th.

And that’s a wrap on #loki with our finale now gone to @disneyplus!!! I can’t believe I finished this show sat at my parents kitchen table, the same table where I put my pitch together nearly two years ago. Thank you @MarvelStudios for changing my life and to our wonderful team pic.twitter.com/XElnKMjQS1 — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 20, 2021

"And that's a wrap on Loki with our finale now gone to Disney+! I can't believe I finished this show sat at my parents kitchen table, the same table where I put my pitch together nearly two years ago. Thank you Marvel studios for changing my life and to our wonderful team," Herron tweeted alongside an altered Breakfast Club GIF.

After one Marvel fan expressed surprise in the series not finishing the post-production process until two episodes have premiered, Herron followed up with another tweet attributing the lengthy process to a "mammoth" show.

Yeah it’s bananas. Just takes a long time to get those visual effects / sound all cooking on a project this mammoth so we took any time we could get :) — Kate Herron (@iamkateherron) June 20, 2021

The mammoth-sized show, combined with the fact Marvel Studios pushed Herron and Loki writer Michael Waldron to go "weirder" with the script, created the perfect storm involving massive CGI set pieces.

"Something I always found was we would sometimes pitch something, and it would be at a good place, but he’d always be like, 'OK, that’s great, but push it further,'" Herron previously told THR. "Sometimes I’d pitch stuff and be like, 'this is too weird' and he’d say 'No, go weirder.' He wants to tell the best story and I found it really helpful having his eye across everything and the fact that he does challenge everything. Tom as well, on set. He brings this amazing energy and this great A-game that causes everyone to rise to the occasion."

