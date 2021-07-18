Loki Director Kate Herron Finally Explains Teletubbies Influence

✖

The first season of Marvel Studios' Loki came to a close last week, and it's safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe won't be quite the same going forward. In addition to the significant narrative contributions, including the long-awaited introduction of the live-action multiverse, the series brought some fascinating aesthetic influences into the fold. That fact became a buzzed-about part of Loki prior to its release, as Season 1 director Kate Herron previously teased that the series would be inspired by, among other things, the beloved children's television series Teletubbies. In a recent interview with For All Nerds TV, Herron finally pinpointed where the Teletubbies influence came from, and revealed that it was tied to the aesthetic of The Void in the season's penultimate episode.

"I haven’t spoken about this yet, but the Teletubbies reference — it was Episode 5," Herron revealed. "I wanted The Void to feel like kind of an overgrown garden because it’s like this forgotten place. Essentially, I had pitched the British countryside because it looks a lot like that, but I remember talking to ILM, who we were making the effects with, and they were like, ‘Well, what are you thinking?’ I just couldn’t think, and I was just like, ‘Oh my god, you know what it is? It’s like the Teletubbies, it’s like rolling hills of dystopia, and that’s what we’re going for.’ But it’s not sunny, it’s got this kind of mist. And that’s how the Teletubbies got into the show. Luckily they went with it."

Episode 5 was also significant and surreal for some other reasons, including that it saw multiple iterations of the God of Mischief sharing the screen together in The Void.

“It was completely surreal and an absolute delight,” Tom Hiddleston, who plays the show's main Loki, recently explained to Marvel.com. “I've been living with playing Loki for a long time and have become used to all his different characteristics. To suddenly be surrounded by incarnations and embodiments of those characteristics... those moments with Richard, DeObia, and Jack all together was so much fun. They're all brilliant.”

“In that moment, the character who looks least like Loki is me,” Hiddleston continued. “It was like being at some sort of surrealist party. It was brilliant. I just enjoyed it so much. And my character, Loki, is completely out of his depth and a fish out of water. And it was such an enjoyable thing to play.”

